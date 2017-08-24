Marketo Partners with Google Cloud

Marketo, a provider of engagement marketing software, and Google Cloud today announced a multiyear collaboration to scale Marketo's infrastructure in the public cloud and create integrated solutions for marketers.

The companies will work to integrate Marketo's Engagement Platform with Google's G Suite and data analytics and to leverage Google's machine learning capabilities to help marketers listen, learn, and engage with buyers in real-time across digital channels. As part of the agreement, Marketo's marketing automation products, used by more than 6,000 businesses worldwide, will run end-to-end on Google Cloud Platform.

"Our alliance with Google will simplify and improve how enterprises engage with their customers," said Marketo CEO Steve Lucas in a statement. "Marketo customers use our Engagement Platform to deliver personalized experiences, fueling revenue growth and improving brand impact, while scaling to support the demands of today's digital landscape. This collaboration with Google takes that capability to new heights, and I'm incredibly excited about what we'll provide together for our customers." "Both Marketo and Google Cloud are dedicated to helping customers achieve their goals with smart solutions," said Tariq Shaukat, president of Google Cloud, in a statement. "This collaboration will allow for innovation leveraging Marketo's Engagement Platform and Google Cloud's commitment to performance, collaboration, and data science at scale."

Google Cloud Platform's infrastructure will fuel the next stage of Marketo's growth and help Marketo's product development efforts.

Additionally, Google Cloud, a current customer of Marketo, will expand its use of the Marketo Engagement Platform to further connect with its customers.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com