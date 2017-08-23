IBM Announces Spectrum Protect Plus

Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Driving Intelligent Customer Service with Knowledge Management The Road to a Smooth Sales Process is Paved with Powerful Apps Proactive Customer Service Respects Customers IBM today announced Spectrum Protect Plus, a new data protection solution for virtual environments that aims to enable fast and easy backup, recovery, and deployment. It can be deployed either as a stand-alone solution or integrated with IBM’s Spectrum Protect platform. “What we’ve done with Spectrum Protect Plus is build a platform, a solution, specifically for the way [virtual machine] admins work, with the right kind of a back-end so that they can do their important data protection easily and simply,” says Douglas O’Flaherty, program director for Spectrum solutions marketing at IBM. “And [at the enterprise level], it also integrates into Spectrum Protect for the more sophisticated, comprehensive CIO data governance-level view.” The Spectrum Protect platform is designed to help companies select the right software for managing and protecting data while simultaneously simplifying backup administration, improving efficiency, providing scalable capacity, and enabling advanced capabilities. It includes three key features, according to IBM: (1) it simplifies backup administration and data recovery by providing a single platform to protect all data; (2) it can reduce backup infrastructure costs by up to 53 percent via scalable high performance delivered entirely in software; and (3) it offers a wide range of cloud and on-premises storage options to meet various price and performance objectives. The new Spectrum Protect Plus release provides data protection and availability for virtual environments, designed to be used by virtual machines (VM) administrators. According to IBM’s website, the solution has four key features. First, it provides a portal and policy-driven data protection for fast backup and instant operational recovery, as well as the ability to view protection compliance and storage utilization at a glance via a dashboard. Second, it boasts fast deployment via an Open Virtual Appliance (OVA) and agentless architecture, as well as seamless automation via a RESTful API for easy access to backup data. Third, it features an extensive catalog of VMs and files for instant search and the ability to restore across many VMs and recovery points. Fourth, the integration with Spectrum Protect provides long-term storage and the ability to archive across flexible media—including tape, disk, and cloud—to meet data governance requirements. Together, Spectrum Protect and Spectrum Protect Plus look to address business challenges for various key stakeholders. CIOs have a single view of the backup and recovery status across the data portfolio. Senior IT managers, including VM and application administrators, can self-serve their data availability, as well as integrate VM and application backups into business rules. For senior application business line owners, it has data life cycle management with near-instantaneous recovery and copy management capabilities, as well as a global search capability for quick data access and recovery. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/