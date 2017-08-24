SaaSOptics Delivers Advanced Salesforce Integration

SaaSOptics, providers of a subscription management platform, announced today an advanced version of its plug-and-play connector with Salesforce.com for improved workflows and customer subscription visibility.

The integration extends the SaaSOptics order-to-renewal process workflow and enables cross-functional collaboration between QuickBooks and other general ledgers, and SaaSOptics. It also delivers visibility of financial data beyond finance and sales to account management and customer success teams, providing one source for customer financial records.

"Connecting the dots between Salesforce and customer financial data is critical for SaaS businesses to win new customers, upgrade existing accounts, and manage customer renewals," said Tim McCormick, CEO of SaaSOptics, in a statement. "Having a single source of truth for your customer financial data is essential for growth. With this integration, we are closing the gap that often exists between sales, finance, and customer success teams by providing greater visibility with a common view of a customer's orders, contracts, transactions, invoices, payments, and renewals, accessible by all of your Salesforce users."

The SaaSOptics Salesforce direct integration brings subscription-based businesses greater cross-team visibility and enhances workflows with capabilities that do the following:

Automate the order-to-renewal process. Orders or closed opportunities automatically sync from Salesforce to SaaSOptics;

Provide instant access to customer order details directly in Salesforce;

Provide real-time visibility into customer orders with financial details, such as invoice payment status, renewal dates and account MRR/ARR;

Simplify complex order change requests with a standardized workflow and ability to initiate contract change requests from Salesforce directly to the finance team;

Increase renewal rates and auto-create renewal opportunities in Salesforce based on user-defined time periods with instant visibility into renewals and contract details; and

Provide access to accurate customer financial records, metrics, and reporting.

