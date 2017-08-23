TimeTrade Debuts AI-Powered Version of Scheduler

TimeTrade, a provider of intelligent customer engagement, today announced a new, artificial intelligence-driven version of Scheduler for Salesforce. Building on the AI capabilities of Salesforce.com's Einstein, Scheduler lets businesses that use Salesforce as their CRM personalize customer engagement. Scheduler is available for download on the Salesforce AppExchange.

TimeTrade Scheduler gives sales and customers service teams the information they need to engage with prospects and customers more effectively. Using AI-driven lead-scoring information based on content indicators, Scheduler allows sales teams to take the right action to engage with each prospect, focus on the prospects with the highest probability of converting into customers, and instantly take action, such as sending meeting invitations, based on their profiles and the unique actions they have taken.

Services teams can use Scheduler to schedule onboarding of new customers. Support teams can use Scheduler to resolve tickets.

"Every company that is using or making cloud software faces the same imperative: understand, deploy, and use AI systems to stay competitive," said Gary Ambrosino, CEO of TimeTrade, in a statement. "If you want to succeed in today's software-driven marketplace, you must integrate AI into the essential systems of your business. The addition of AI to the newest version of our Scheduler for Salesforce product helps businesses better predict customer expectations, giving them an edge over the competition. AI is the future, and the future is now."

TimeTrade Scheduler helps companies do the following:

React to customer needs by using algorithms to capture past behaviors;

Predict the likelihood of both prospect conversion and customer churn using pattern analysis of previous engagements and demographic data;

Use deep learning to predict and improve sales, prevent churn, and deliver the next-best action for every customer, every time; and

Use neuro-linguistic programming and deep learning to deliver virtual assistants, chatbots, and other AI-powered capabilities to provide an exceptional customer experience.

TimeTrade generates unique data about customer behavior that is fed into Einstein to drive lead analysis and scoring. TimeTrade also uses AI to help businesses make use of customer preferences and other information to discover insights, predict outcomes, recommend next steps, and automate tasks, including the following:

SmartMatching—A high-performance, real-time query of availability across locations and resources to schedule each customer appointment for the right place at a convenient time and with the employee best qualified to address each customer's specific needs.

Multiperson appointments—TimeTrade eliminates the calling, chasing, and waiting to find a time and place for several people to attend in-person or virtual meetings.

Availability rules—Customer-configurable settings for rules ranging from availability schedules and resource dependencies to activities, durations, and capacities.

