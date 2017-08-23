Taboola Partners with Getty Images

Taboola, providers of a discovery platform for marketers and publishers, announced a new partnership with Getty Images that will allow Taboola clients to pair high-quality, impactful images with their content discovery campaigns.

As Taboola clients upload content within the Taboola platform, they will automatically receive suggestions through Getty Images that relate to the page, product, or app they want to promote across the web. Marketers can then refine the image options by adding or removing keywords to generate more relevant suggestions.

"We want every Taboola campaign to be both simple to launch and as successful as possible," said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder of Taboola, in a statement. "Our partnership with Getty Images will make it quick and seamless for marketers to choose from among an array of high-quality, relevant images for each campaign, test and optimize those images for performance, and maximize results." "Consumers are more visually literate than ever, making it crucial the right images are selected to land your message in today's noisy consumer environment," said Michael Dreyer, senior director of business development at Getty Images, in a statement. "As the industry leader for over 20 years, Getty Images is home to a depth and breadth of powerful content that is second to none, and through this partnership Taboola clients will have efficient and curated access to 80 million of these premium still images and illustrations."

This service is now available to Taboola users globally at no additional cost.

