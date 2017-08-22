Aprimo Launches Its Digital Asset Management in the Cloud

Aprimo, provider of a marketing operations platform, today released the software-as-a-service (SaaS) version of its digital asset management (DAM) offering, with the goal of helping marketers achieve quicker deployment times, boosted innovation capabilities, and the ability to scale their businesses at a reasonable cost.

Aprimo’s DAM solution—inherited in its March acquisition of ADAM Software—is dedicated to helping marketers create, manage, and deliver consistent and compelling content, including images, documents, and videos, to their customers across a number of digital brand touchpoints.

Since the acquisition, “we’ve been working towards integration of the companies and products, really to be able to bring together a category-leading marketing productivity product for workflow planning and collaboration with the category-leading digital asset management product,” says Michael Lummus, senior director of product marketing and strategy at Aprimo.

The cloud-based edition is a result of these efforts. “Really what we’ve done is taken the full enterprise capability, all the configurability, and the functional depth that ADAM has been known for and has built their leadership recognition [around] in the Forrester Wave, and brought that into a SaaS model where [companies are] also benefiting from speed to market, TCO [total cost of ownership], and innovation,” Lummus says.

The SaaS version of DAM enables for more seamless, open, and flexible integrations with the marketing ecosystem via the Aprimo Integration Framework. Organizations can now deploy their content within CRM, ERP, marketing automation, and web content management systems, as well as the other technologies in their stack, to automate and improve the experiences they offer to end consumers.

Also of benefit to end users of the software is the combination of Aprimo’s digital asset management with its marketing resource management (MRM) capabilities, as access to both solutions could foster better workflow management and collaboration. The SaaS package also includes Aprimo Product Content Management. The product, which is integrated with Aprimo DAM, enables global firms to manage their marketing content and product information from within one platform, to accelerate product launches, streamline content creation, and orchestrate product-driven content experiences.

According to Lummus, a major advantage of today’s release is in “quicker time-to-value,” as companies can now get up and running with Aprimo’s software in a matter of weeks, rather than months, which is the expected time with most comparable platforms. Additionally, customers will no longer have to worry about platform and infrastructure upgrades, since they are managed by Aprimo and displayed to them automatically to implement at their convenience.

This represents a shift in the DAM landscape, Lummus says, since thus far, it has been divided into solutions that fall into one of two categories—“those that are enterprise-grade, largely on-premises, or hosted in a single tenant capacity; and those that are SaaS but more lightweight, and don’t have the functional depth to support enterprises.” With Aprimo's SaaS option, “we’re really able to deliver the best of both worlds," he says.

Aprimo is currently working to further blend the marketing productivity and DAM products, add functionality to the DAM product, and introduce artificial intelligence and analytics capabilities into the product suite. “We’ll be rolling [these capabilities] out toward the end of the year,” Lummus says.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com