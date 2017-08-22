Hootsuite Partners with Adobe

Hootsuite, providers of a social media management platform, today announced an integration with Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Stock, allowing users to access, edit, distribute, and measure the impact of social content directly from Hootsuite.

"Integrating Adobe Stock into Hootsuite's platform will provide marketers with the ability to easily extend the reach of their content into social media. High-quality and authentic imagery is critical for engaging and communicating with customers, and this partnership will enable brands to be more visually impactful with their digital and content marketing initiatives," said Claude Alexandre, vice president of Adobe Stock, in a statement.

"Modern marketers create more content on a daily basis now than ever before. Hootsuite's integrations with Adobe give marketers the ability to create and distribute high-quality content faster," said Matt Switzer, senior vice president of strategy and corporate development at Hootsuite, in a statement. "Adobe leads the creative market, and we are thrilled to work together to offer our customers capabilities that will enable them to get more value from their content."