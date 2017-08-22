DialogTech Launches LeadFlow 2.0

DialogTech, a provider of actionable marketing analytics for phone calls, today released LeadFlow 2.0, an update to its pay-per-call management solution that extends LeadFlow to meet the needs of companies buying phone leads. Now businesses that purchase pay-per-call leads can identify and invest in the affiliate partners or networks delivering the best-converting phone leads at the lowest cost and manage campaigns and payouts in real time.

"DialogTech's LeadFlow has been the solution of choice for affiliates and affiliate networks to route, manage, and optimize pay-per-call campaigns," said Doug Kofoid, chief operations officer at DialogTech, in a statement. "Now with LeadFlow 2.0 we've taken our leading pay-per-call technology, combined it with our industry-standard call tracking and analytics capabilities for businesses, and built a new solution that is ideal for brand marketers in charge of affiliate campaigns."

DialogTech's LeadFlow 2.0 enables affiliate managers to see which affiliates drive qualified calls that convert to revenue. It works whether the lead calls directly from an affiliate ad or webpage or calls after being directed to company websites.

LeadFlow 2.0 functionality includes the following:

Call attribution and analytics: Companies receive insight and intelligence on every inbound call, including the specific affiliate or other marketing source (search, social, display, offline and more) that drove the call, caller profile data, what happened on the call, and if the caller converted.

Pay-per-call management: A new user interface lets advertisers define criteria for buying phone leads and the amount they will pay, set daily/weekly/monthly limits, configure rules for phone lead routing, manage payouts, challenge unqualified leads, and more.

Lead qualification with IVR: Marketers can use DialogTech to create custom interactive voice response systems to validate callers in real time.

Real-time and summary reports: Affiliate marketing managers can access real-time reporting and summaries on total calls, qualified calls, conversion rates, and more to understand how offers and affiliates impact business results.

Seamless integrations: Companies can leverage LeadFlow 2.0's analytics on phone leads in their other marketing platforms, including CRM, bid management, and performance marketing systems, to optimize for every conversion, online or over the phone.

LeadFlow 2.0 also includes new features and enhanced functionality to help affiliate and network customers identify the best-performing affiliates, campaigns, and search keywords driving calls and route phone leads to the most profitable advertisers.

