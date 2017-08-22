Wickfire Launches Lead Capture Technology

Wickfire, a provider of search engine marketing, has launched a lead capture service to connect consumers directly to companies offering products and services they are looking for online.

Wickfire's lead capture service is a lead generation channel that will capture and sell leads across the financial, insurance, and home service markets. The first lead capture website is live at USAMortgageHelper.com.

"We're excited to expand our business into the lead capture marketplace. Wickfire's proprietary content and our media buying optimization technology give us a huge advantage, which will let us move into this channel quickly, effectively, and at scale," said Wickfire CEO Chet Hall in a statement. "Our clients will benefit from easier access to customer leads. Consumers will benefit from being connected quickly and efficiently with companies that have the products and services they're searching for."

Lead capture joins Wickfire's direct search, The Coupon.Co, and HighlightReviews.com services, all of which leverage the company's paid search technology.

