Sprout Social Launches Bot Builder for Facebook Messenger
Sprout Social Bot Builder for Facebook Messenger enables companies to create customized automated conversational workflows for improved customer service on Facebook.
Posted Aug 18, 2017
Sprout Social has launched Bot Builder for Facebook Messenger, enabling companies to create, preview, and deploy custom chatbots in minutes.

"At Sprout, we believe truly great technology simply enhances and facilitates human conversations, and that is what we set out to do with our Bot Builder," said Aaron Rankin, chief technology officer at Sprout Social, in a statement. "Our tool makes it easy for businesses to provide the instant response people are looking for while ensuring customer service agents can seamlessly pick up queries that require more nuanced assistance. The strong foundation that Facebook Messenger has built for chatbots has also made inroads in consumer acceptance of automation, so offering an accessible Bot Builder was a natural next step."

Sprout debuted this tool for Twitter Direct Messages last month.

