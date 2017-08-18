4C Introduces Pacing Dashboard

4C Insights, a data science and media technology company, has unveiled its Pacing Dashboard, using machine learning to optimize expenditure over the course of a campaign to ensure spend rates and improve performance based on client goals.

By enabling marketers to automatically manage budgets across multiple social, mobile, and video properties, the 4C Pacing Dashboard enables multichannel marketing at scale.

"Our technological advantage with data-driven insights allows us to offer marketers a unique and all-encompassing solution for audience intelligence and activation. We are looking forward to keeping up our momentum," Lance Neuhauser, CEO of 4C, said in a statement.

