DataFox Launches DataFox Company Intelligence & CRM Orchestration on the Salesforce AppExchange

DataFox has launched DataFox Company Intelligence & CRM Orchestration on the Salesforce.com AppExchange.

DataFox is an intelligence platform leveraging AI and machine learning to provide insights to identify and close new business opportunities. DataFox Company Intelligence & CRM Orchestration brings the data, intelligence and insights of the DataFox platform into our customers' own orgs.

The DataFox AppExchange app integrates with Salesforce Sales Cloud, enabling sales reps to view DataFox insights within Salesforce. Using the app, reps can take advantage of automated CRM updates and data management, total addressable market mapping and expansion, lead-to-account mapping and enrichment, task-building workflows and custom alerts for key account milestones.

"DataFox's technology is so effective in helping companies boost productivity and increase revenue, with DataFox reaching 150 percent year-over-year growth," said DataFox CEO Bastiaan Janmaat in a statement. "And now, even more customers can quickly integrate our technology into their work streams so sales reps can take action at the right time with top accounts while saving time and resources." "Everyone and everything is getting smarter and more connected than ever before, and companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners, and employees," said Kori O'Brien, senior vice president of independent software vendor sales at Salesforce, in a statement. "By leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform, DataFox provides customers with an exciting new way to leverage insights needed to identify and close business opportunities."

