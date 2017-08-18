PandaDoc Expands Integrations

Through several partnership deals inked recently, PandaDoc has launched integrations with bpmonline CRM, Capsule, Google, SugarCRM, HubSpot, and Zoho. With the bpm'online integration, users can now create, send, track, and eSign quotes, proposals, and other sales documents right from the CRM. The integration also provides bpm'online users with PandaDoc analytics to show how prospects are interacting with documents. Users can also merge data from bpm'online to automatically populate documents with contact, account, and product information. PandaDoc's new version of the Chrome Extension for Capsule integration fixed some previous token issues and expanded some tokens to offer additional info that can be populated into documents. The expanded Google integration includes add-ons that allow users to sign documents, add additional recipients to documents, and preview documents and send them via PandaDoc. The add-on is available through the Google Docs add-on store. PandaDoc also modified and updated its integration with SugarCRM so that it functions in the Quote module just like it does in the Opportunities module. Within Quotes, users can now generate documents and populate them with the quote line items from Sugar into a PandaDoc pricing table. It also updated the related object tokens. Previously, users could only pass contact information, but now thay can pass account-related information directly into documents from an Opportunity. Users can also now start documents from a Contact; the contact info is passed as a document recipient, allowing users to assign any roles to that document. The latest version of PandaDoc's HubSpot CRM integration now features an option to show all documents created by all users within a workspace. The native integration with Zoho allows users to do the following: Create PandaDoc documents within Zoho CRM for Accounts, Contacts, Deal/Potential, Lead and Quotes objects.

Use Zoho CRM Contact Roles to merge contact information directly in documents via PandaDoc Template Roles.

Send Zoho CRM fields and custom fields data to PandaDoc via tokens and textfield fields.

Use Deal/Potential and Quote Product information to send to PandaDoc pricing tables.

Track PandaDoc documents directly inside of Zoho CRM objects.