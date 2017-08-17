ConnectLeader Integrates with LeadMaster and GoldMine

ConnectLeader, a provider of B2B sales acceleration technologies, has integrated its Sales Acceleration Platform with LeadMaster's CRM offering and GoldMine's relationship management solutions to help users track all contacts, leads, and activities.

The three ConnectLeader products involved in these integrations include the following:

Click Dialer - Click-to-call software that allows users to click and dial any phone number, take notes, leave voice messages, send email, and move onto the next prospect.

Personal Dialer - Power dialing software that expands the Click Dialer features to allow users to dial using a visibility and control capability while power dialing.

Team Dialer (only included in the GoldMine integration) - An agent-assisted dialing solution that allows a group of human agents to make 125-150 dials per hour while filtering through non-productive dialing activities, such as navigating voice mail systems, dealing with gatekeepers, and leaving voice messages.

"Our close working relationship with LeadMaster has produced impressive tools that give sales teams the ability to quickly target any vertical market, in any size company," said Senraj Soundar, founder and CEO of ConnectLeader, in a statement. "We are proud to help LeadMaster grow and take advantage of the industry's most recently awarded sales acceleration solution." "There are hundreds of CRM-based sales tools on the market today, but few offer a true workflow, e-marketing and custom forms that easily become part of an existing CRM platform, without requiring a major investment," said Russ King, CEO of LeadMaster, in a statement. "ConnectLeader provides us with a set of premium sales tools, that look and perform like they are developed by sales representatives rather than a solution created by techs who have never worked the phones or nurtured leads. We customize our offering to serve up an interface to match the preferences of any age group. No matter what we come up with, ConnectLeader's sales automation seamlessly integrates to help us more than double the calls made manually."

Through the GoldMine integration, ConnectLeader's offering will become a part of GoldMine's Premium Integrated Solutions program, to form a comprehensive sales tool for activity tracking, complete data viewing and in-depth reporting.

"ConnectLeader's integration with GoldMine greatly accelerates the sales process by enabling reps to spend more time conducting conversations and building relationships rather than searching for contact information and navigating through gatekeepers and voicemail," said Paul Petersen, vice president and general manager of GoldMine, in a statement. "Tightly integrating best-of-bread sales tools removes the additional steps to navigate between platforms, giving reps more time to be productive with their outreach," said Jim Lochry, senior vice president of corporate development at ConnectLeader, in a statement "We are proud to be included within GoldMine's Premium Integrated Solutions program and look forward to future ConnectLeader product integrations."

