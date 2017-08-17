Smartling Deepens Integration with Yext

Smartling, a translation technology and service provider, has deepened the integration of its Translation Management Platform with the Yext Knowledge Engine through a Smartling app in the Yext App Directory, enabling businesses to translate and localize their online listings.

Yext helps companies boost brand awareness, drive foot traffic, and increase sales. Smartling's Translation Management Platform combines business process automation with professional translators and integrates seamlessly with leading technology platforms, streamlining the language translation management process.

"As businesses expand, marketers are tasked with maintaining targeted content across many geographies," said Matt DeLoca, vice president of channels and alliances at Smartling, in a statement. "Translating content for local customers is often time-consuming and if done poorly, puts brands at risk of alienating their customers. Smartling and Yext have joined forces to provide a powerful solution that automates translation of digital knowledge already stored in Yext. Our new integration allows Yext customers to translate their listings into any language while maintaining control over speed, quality and cost." "Brands today increasingly live in places other than a company's website, from Google and Facebook to maps and voice search, and this has made it more important than ever for businesses to ensure their digital knowledge is authentic and localized everywhere consumers engage with it," said Marc Ferrentino, chief strategy officer at Yext, in a statement. "The Smartling app in the Yext App Directory streamlines the process of translating this essential business information for markets around the globe."

With Smartling, Yext customers can translate and publish new content as soon as it's ready, eliminating copy/pasting with automated import and export of content.

The Smartling app is available in the Yext App Directory, which integrates digital knowledge seamlessly throughout an organization, with apps for many leading companies, including HubSpot, Domo, and Zendesk.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com