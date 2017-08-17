Logo
Plista Partners with Jivox
plista and Jivox have teamed up to launch an AI-powered native dynamic ad creative solution.
plista, Xaxis' data-driven native advertising platform, has teamed up with Jivox, a personalized digital marketing technology provider, to enable real-time creative optimization in programmatic native advertising.

The partnership combines plista's access to audience data with Jivox's IQ platform, enabling marketers to deliver highly relevant native ads.

plista's and Jivox's new omnichannel native dynamic creative optimization (DCO) solution leverages several data signals from product preferences and demographics to contextual triggers, such as time of day, day of the week, and weather conditions, to create ads customized for the website the consumer is viewing and the device he is using in real time.

"Every marketer today is challenged to engage their audiences in ways that are welcomed. One thing no marketer can afford is delivering messages consumers see as irrelevant. plista's native formats, as powered by Jivox, allow creatives to identify and meaningfully engage audiences in real time. With our programmatic technology, we enable brands to deliver ads that are relevant, consistent and seamless across channels, formats and devices," said Elizabeth Harrington, head of plista North America at Xaxis, in a statement.

"plista's robust data sets and Jivox's AI-driven personalization technology ensure brands can create relevant ad variations that fit across all digital platforms," said Diaz Nesamoney, chairman and CEO of Jivox, in a statement. "This is setting a standard for the industry and offers all marketers a starting point to serve precise, relevant creative executions to the right person at the right time, all within a premium native context."

