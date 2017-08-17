Freshworks Partners with Zapier

Freshworks has integrated Freshsales CRM with Zapier, an integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) that allows business users to integrate more than 750 apps, including popular apps such as Slack, Typeform, Google Sheets, Autopilot, and Quickbooks.

Zapier provides a point-and-click interface for non-developers to create integrations between apps, termed "Zaps," based on triggers that can set off particular actions, allowing sales teams to automate tasks and move data between their favorite apps.

"Freshsales CRM makes managing your entire sales process from lead gathering and contact management to tracking and closing deals very simple. With the Zapier integration, the CRM is now instantly connected to over 750 apps that we use in the workplace," said Srivatsan Venkatesan, head of product at Freshsales, in a statement. "Now our customers can automatically move data between Freshsales and web apps, thus helping them be more productive. Creating workflows with these powerful 'Zaps' are just a few clicks away."

Since all apps on Zapier allow users to create their own integration points using actions and triggers, organizations can design any number of cross-app actions to fit the specific needs of their business.

At launch, Freshsales offers more than 10 Zaps; users can also create their own Zaps.

The Reap bundle helps users create or update leads in Freshsales via Gravity Forms, Typeform, Google Forms, and Facebook Ads.

The Reach bundle helps users add leads from Freshsales as new contacts in Autopilot, Mailchimp, or Woodpecker.

The Relay bundle allows sales teams to stay on top of new leads created in Freshsales via Slack notifications. With this bundle, users can also create or auto-update contacts in Freshsales when a Calendly appointments is scheduled or add customer conversations via LiveChat as notes in Freshsales.

"Automating tedious tasks enables you to focus on your most important work," said Wade Foster, CEO of Zapier, in a statement. "Now that Freshsales integrates with Zapier, teams can automate their sales workflow using over 750 apps. With prospects being automatically funneled from lead generation tools and reps reacting to lead updates faster, teams will be capable of closing more deals."

