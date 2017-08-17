Zoho Launches SalesInbox for Salesforce.com

Zoho has launched Zoho SalesInbox for Salesforce.com. Using customer data in Salesforce Sales Cloud, SalesInbox for Salesforce automatically prioritizes customer conversations and provides full context for every email conversation. SalesInbox for Salesforce works with Gmail, Exchange, Yahoo! Mail, Zoho Mail, and other standard email services.

SalesInbox for Salesforce brings email and CRM systems together to display sales-related emails with the required sales context.

"Zoho is driven to provide salespeople with the tools they need to sell at their best. This integration gives every salesperson using Salesforce Sales Cloud access to one of our best innovations that will help them sell better," said Raju Vegesna, chief evangelist at Zoho, in a statement. "We have seen this innovation benefit the users of Zoho CRM to a great extent, and wanted salespeople to have the benefits of using it, irrespective of the CRM they use. So we're making it available to Salesforce users."

Major benefits of Zoho SalesInbox for Salesforce include the following:

Emails prioritized by sales context, according to their status in the sales pipeline. Specific folders and labels allow further organization of emails, and advanced filters let salespeople prioritize their actions related to prospects.

The right context for emails, associating the appropriate CRM record, as well as the various activities in the past six months like notes added, calls made, and tasks created, to the emails.

Drag and drop emails, allowing salespeople to create lead records inside the CRM and convert leads to opportunities by dragging emails and dropping them across the columns of SalesInbox and filling in the necessary details. The process of creating leads can also be automated by setting up triggers inside SalesInbox.

Faster follow-up actions, like calls, tasks, and events that can be added straight from the inbox. Instant alerts are sent whenever an important prospect doesn't respond for a specified time.

Meaningful insights into when customers have engaged with content through open and click rates for the emails they've sent. SalesInbox allows reps to use this data to create different versions of templates and find out which versions performed the best. In addition, sales managers get key insights on their teams' performance and activities through analytics.

