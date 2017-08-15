NewVoiceMedia Names New President

NewVoiceMedia, a provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology, has appointed Dennis Fois as president and chief operating officer.

Fois brings more than 25 years of experience in international leadership strategy, sales, marketing, and business development in the technology and financial services markets, including as CEO of customer engagement software provider Rant & Rave, . Prior to that, he served as vice president of EMEA at eGain, where he redesigned the firm's marketing and lead generation strategy and restructured its sales function.

Based in San Francisco, Fois will take a lead role in accelerating NewVoiceMedia's expansion in North America.

"I'm incredibly excited to welcome Dennis to NewVoiceMedia," said Jonathan Gale, NewVoiceMedia's CEO, in a statement. "His experience building global hyper-growth businesses will help us deliver on our strategy to differentiate ourselves in our marketplace and become the leading provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology both in North America and across the globe. "We are totally committed to helping our customers dramatically improve both their sales efficiency and the quality of their customer service by helping them leveraging their prospect and customer data in their CRM and other web-based enterprise platforms," Gale continued. "I'm deeply excited about how Dennis will help accelerate our already impressive growth trajectory in North America while also helping us ensure we truly deliver value, innovation, and excitement for both our customers and our employees alike." "NewVoiceMedia is globally recognized as a leading provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that integrates with the Salesforce platform, enabling businesses to deliver a personalised customer service experience and drive a more effective sales team. I'm very pleased to join its leadership team and support the business as we continue our rapid growth as a leading choice for cloud contact center technology, while supporting the accelerated success of organizations worldwide," Fois said.

