Facebook Names Consumer Acquisition a Creative Platform Partner

Facebook has named ConsumerAcquisition.com a Facebook Creative Platform partner. Facebook had previously recognized Consumer Acquisition as an Ad Tech partner, making it the only partner to offer an end-to-end solution for Facebook user acquisition.

"Many of today's Facebook advertisers use in-house design resources for their Facebook ads and find those teams are either too busy producing assets for games and apps or are not good at creating Facebook ads that perform well. They end up creating poor performing creative or don't have enough bandwidth to develop the volume of creative needed to maintain profitable advertising at scale," said Brian Bowman, CEO of Consumer Acquisition, in a statement. "Our Creative Marketplace offers a global network of experienced designers and video editors to help companies scale the volume and quality of their Facebook advertising."

Consumer Acquisition's pay-for-performance Creative Marketplace is designed to deliver creative innovation and testing at scale for Facebook and Instagram advertisers. After submitting a creative brief, advertisers can choose the creatives they like, pay only for performance, and launch on Facebook with a single button click. The Creative Marketplace is powered by AdRules, Consumer Acquisition's self-service Facebook ad platform. It helps advertisers manage Facebook ads by identifying creative fatigue and making recommendations for new ads launches based on top creative, ad copy, and audiences.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com