Great Hill Partners Acquires ZoomInfo

Zoom Information (ZoomInfo), a B2B data provider, has been acquired by Great Hill Partners, a Bostonprivate equity firm. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We are enthusiastic about our new investment in ZoomInfo," said Christopher Gaffney, managing partner at Great Hill Partners, in a statement. "The company is growing very fast while maintaining a high level of profitability, a rare combination that attests to the quality of its products, data, and employees. In the evolving market of data-driven solutions for sales and marketing, we see a significant growth opportunity for ZoomInfo and trust that with its current track record, strong product innovation, and efficient operations they will continue to dominate the market."

"I am very excited about this new chapter in ZoomInfo's growth story," said Yonatan Stern, CEO and chief scientist of ZoomInfo, in a statement. "The company will continue to focus on delivering value to our rapidly expanding base of thousands of satisfied and loyal customers. We invest heavily in growing and improving our data assets and in product innovation to deliver a wealth of information where and when our customers need it. We look forward to working with Great Hill Partners to accelerate our growth and maintain competitive advantage."