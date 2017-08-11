Rocket Fuel Named a Snapchat Certified Partner

Rocket Fuel, providers of a predictive marketing platform, has been named a Snapchat Certified Partner, allowing Snapchat's more than 166 million daily active users worldwide to leverage Rocket Fuel's existing support for connected TV, instream and outstream video, and full episode player.

The Snapchat integration will allow marketers using Rocket Fuel's predictive marketing platform to take advantage of this large and highly engaged audience, as well as Snapchat's ad formats and its new measurement tools.

The new capabilities include the following:

Snap Ads, which are full-screen, 100 percent viewable, and have audio on by default;

Filters, which can be customized and allow companies to be where their products are bought, thought about, or consumed;

Snap Ads with Attachments, which include long-form video, app install, and web view to allow companies to drive toward specific experiences from Snap Ads.

"We're excited to integrate Snapchat into our predictive marketing platform, allowing Rocket Fuel brands to leverage its highly engaged audience, unique ad formats, and measurement," said Randy Wootton, CEO of Rocket Fuel, in a statement "Our goal is to provide brand marketers with the most well-rounded video solution that also allows them to take advantage of our industry-leading AI and moment scoring technology so they can seamlessly connect with the right person at the right moment with the right message in today's often-noisy digital environment."

