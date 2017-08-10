Story Lab Partners with Influential

A.I. Influencer technology company Influential and The Story Lab, providers of audience-led storytelling experts within the Dentsu Aegis Network, are combining forces to use IBM Watson cognitive computing technology to help companies connect with their audiences through branded content, via the combination of proprietary traditional, digital, and social data.

Influential will combine its AI technology with The Story Lab's Content Compass, a suite of tools that serve as a guide to organizationally optimize and maximize content through investment, distribution, amplification, and measurement. The companies will identify billions of data points to inform content development and distribution across paid, owned, and earned ecosystems.

The partnership will provide the following insights:

Brand Health Audit - A holistic analysis of company social media footprints, including historical analysis of social accounts. This will be accompanied by best-practice recommendations for social content;

Social SOV Analysis - Maximize and win social share of voice in advance of major tent-poles or releases;

Consumer Avatar Analysis- A blueprint for future audiences across new consumer segments;

Conversation Analysis - A pre-campaign snapshot of users' conversations around brands, analyzed through IBM Watson's augmented intelligence and sentiment analysis; and

Data-Powered Media Placement Recommendations - An in-depth affinity analysis of target audiences that provides actionable insights on the most relevant and impactful media touchpoints and channels for each audience.

"The Story Lab consistently seeks new and innovative ways for our clients to successfully engage their most valuable consumers in order to drive their business outcomes. Through an audience-led approach and content strategy, driven by data and insights, Influential's IBM Watson technology solution will allow us to go even further to create experiences that invite audiences in and create value for them in their daily lives," said Shannon Pruitt, CEO of The Story Lab, in a statement. "We are excited to collaborate with Influential to leverage their powerful AI-backed audience data for our clients as a way to connect more creatively, efficiently, and effectively with their customers." "The Story Lab is an innovative and forward-thinking agency, rooted in technology and creativity," said Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential, in a statement. "We are excited to work with The Story Lab team to create campaigns that raise the bar, both in terms of engaging content and broad-reaching influencer distribution."

