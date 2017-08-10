Salesfloor Launches Mobile Messaging for Store Associates

Salesfloor, a technology platform for omnichannel retail associates, has released a mobile messaging feature that connects customers to local store associates with text messaging. The new service helps associates make product recommendations using SMS.

Salesfloor's new features enable associates to send shoppable products to customers via SMS messages. Associates using Salesfloor can add clickable product recommendations in messages sent by secure text message. The new feature also integrates with popular messaging apps, including Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and WeChat.

"More than 3 billion people globally use mobile messaging apps likeFacebook Messenger and WeChat on a regular basis," said Oscar Sachs, CEO and co-founder of Salesfloor, in a statement. "This represents a huge opportunity for retailers to engage with customers who use their connected devices to shop when they are not in the physical store. Our preliminary data points to a meaningful lift in customer engagement metrics and store sales performance."

Available on both Storefront for Associates and Storefront for Stores,individual associates or teams can send product recommendations that, once purchased, are credited back to the referring associate or store. Salesfloor's mobile messaging solution also provides a unique, secure phone number.

The mobile messaging feature follows in the footsteps of several advancements to Salesfloor's platform in 2017. Most recently, the company announced its new Associate Data Cloud, Trending Recommendations feature, and an integrated version of its Salesfloor Connect widget.

