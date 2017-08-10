Openprise Launches the Openprise Data Marketplace

Related Whitepapers Driving New Marketing Opportunities with Marketing Data Lakes Empowering sales teams to accelerate contracts Driving Intelligent Customer Service with Knowledge Management The Road to a Smooth Sales Process is Paved with Powerful Apps Proactive Customer Service Respects Customers Openprise, provider of a data orchestration platform, today announced the Openprise Data Marketplace, a solution designed to help sales and marketing organizations import and act on third-party data from within their CRM systems. According to Allen Pogorzelski, vice president of marketing at Openprise, unifying and standardizing data from several sources has generally not been an easy or practical process. In the past, businesses that wanted to bring third-party data into their CRM systems and marketing automation platforms have usually had to go through complicated and expensive processes to make sure that the data was properly ingested. “Many of our customers were using multiple data providers, and the challenge of using multiple data providers like ZoomInfo and [Dun & Bradstreet] and SYNTHio is that all of those companies have their own formats and values for key fields,” Pogorzelski says. “So we would work really hard to cleanse the databases and make it perfect for these guys to do segmentation, personalization, lead scoring and routing, and set that all up—but then they’d start bringing in data from third-party data providers and it would just muck the data up again.” The Openprise Data Marketplace aims to smooth out the procedure by giving sales and marketing teams access to a variety of B2B and B2C data providers and built-in business processes that make it easier to import and manage data from several sources. Companies can potentially save time and money by eliminating several of the tedious steps required to integrate data into their account-based marketing (ABM) programs and campaigns. End users can take advantage of the information via integrations with Salesforce.com, Eloqua, Marketo, or Pardot. According to a statement from Ed King, Openprise’s CEO and founder, the release follows on the heels of research the company conducted earlier this year, documented in its “B2B Data Market Industry Report.” The report, which sought to identify data marketplace trends, found that, among the 175 marketing professionals surveyed, were having difficulties in unifying data from different systems. King elaborated in the statement: “We found that companies that worked with multiple data providers were much more likely to be satisfied with their third-party data, but those same companies expressed how much they struggled with pulling multiple providers’ data into their marketing and sales system of record while maintaining a consistent set of standards. Openprise Data Marketplaces solves this problem.” The Openprise Data Marketplace is a central component of the Openprise Data Orchestration Platform, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering that aims to solve the “garbage-in, garbage-out” problem companies face by automating the process of on-boarding, cleaning, enriching, and unifying data to make it accessible across different systems. Data providers on the Data Marketplace include ZoomInfo, Dun & Bradstreet, InsideView, Orb Intelligence, Google, Bing, and SYNTHio; others are currently undergoing certification and testing. Openprise will be be offering an integration with Microsoft later this year and plans to expand to other systems. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/