Accenture Acquires Wire Stone

Accenture has acquired Wire Stone, a creative marketing agency. The acquisition will strengthen Accenture Interactive's ability to deliver data-driven creative and design end-to-end digital customer experiences. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Wire Stone's services span brand positioning, customer research and data-driven insights, marketing strategy, execution and promotions, creative design, and technology enablement for digital experiences. With the acquisition of Wire Stone, Accenture Interactive scales its capabilities and talent in marketing and creativity and strengthens its ability to provide design, strategy, and personalized marketing experiences for clients. It also adds expertise in data-driven customer insight to its digital marketing capabilities and complements its core capabilities in design, marketing, content and commerce. "Great experiences begin with great stories. Wire Stone's proven ability to tell engaging stories by blending creativity and technology, together with Accenture's scale and business transformation expertise, is a unique and powerful combination," said Glen Hartman, who leads Accenture Interactive in North America, in a statement "It takes diverse talent and culture to deliver on Accenture Interactive's mission of helping our clients build the best experiences on the planet, and with the acquisition of Wire Stone we are bringing together a top team of technologists, strategists, consultants, and designers to do just that," added Brian Whipple, head of Accenture Interactive, in a statement. "We are thrilled to welcome these creative marketers to our family to drive innovation with our clients." "Wire Stone and Accenture Interactive share a culture and passion for delivering creative and impactful customer experiences," said Dan Lynch, CEO of Wire Stone, in a statement. "By bringing our creative and digital marketing talent and expertise together with Accenture Interactive, we are now able to deliver end-to-end solutions for clients utilizing their deep industry expertise and intimate relationships. We believe this winning combination is a pivotal moment for our clients and our teams as we continue to push the boundaries of creating remarkable customer experiences."