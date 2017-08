Xactly, a provider of cloud-based incentive solutions, has acquired AlignStar, also known as TTG, a provider of territory resource management (TRM) software. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the addition of AlignStar's territory management and optimization solutions, Xactly expands its Sales Performance Management solution. The acquisition also extends the core value of Xactly Insights, the company’s sales analytics and benchmarking solution, giving sales leaders visibility into pay and territory performance data at the rep level, for the very first time.