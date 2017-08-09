Chatmeter Updates Its Search Platform

Chatmeter, a provider of local search marketing and review management, has released several updates to its comprehensive dashboard to help companies track the conversion of searches to actual purchases.

"These upgrades have helped us get that much closer to our goal of completing the industry attribution challenge of associating online/mobile searching to actual purchases," said Collin Holmes, CEO and founder of Chatmeter, in a statement. "We started with rankings, but with the performance analytics from our partners, we can show that an increase in rankings from the work we do with our clients is now resulting in direct leads and new business through an increase in calls and directions to their stores. The value of our service and the client's ROI is being shown directly in the platform."

The latest features include the following:

Real-Time Response to Reviews;

Actionable Search Performance Tracking, with additional analytics from local search partnerships that show actual calls, driving directions, and website visits that resulted from local searches; and

Branded vs Unbranded Searches, including integration with Google My Business and Facebook's Analytics, providing each location's specific reviews across each search and social platform.

