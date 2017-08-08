Yelp's services enable marketers to claim business locations, update business information, gain access to business metrics, manage online ordering, upload photos, and respond to customer reviews and requests.

With this partnership, the following is available:

Full-service retailer channel support;

Automated claiming for multiple Yelp profiles;

Access to full-text review content and storage;

Historical reporting of consumer sentiment.

"We're thrilled to see Brandify launch as both a Yelp Knowledge and Claiming partner," said Chad Richard, senior vice president of business and corporate development at Yelp, in a statement. "This partnership will deliver real value to Brandify customers by making it simpler for multilocation businesses to leverage location intelligence and Yelp consumer sentiment to inform brand and customer service strategy."

Brandify and Yelp will enable companies to programmatically claim locations via API and to manage business information through a single dashboard. Companies also receive insightful reporting at the local level and in aggregate to showcase how consumers are interacting with their locations on Yelp.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with an industry leader like Yelp," said Manish Patel, CEO of Brandify, in a statement. "We saw an opportunity to streamline and control location data for our customers across verticals using actionable tools and reporting. Now, brands can use a single dashboard to improve location visibility and in turn, to be more targeted with operational changes to improve their business"

The Brandify and Yelp partnership comes on the heels of Brandify's recent advertising partnership with Snap, which allows companies to leverage location data for hyper-targeted geofilter campaigns around individual store locations.