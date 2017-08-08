Really Simple Systems Releases CRM Version 5

Really Simple Systems has launched Version 5 of its cloud-based CRM with increased CRM usability for small and midsized businesses.

The CRM Version 5 includes new features such as drag-and-drop' customization, a global search bar, data move and merge options, and pull-out support drawers on each page.

"Unlike some CRM vendors, we haven't created a cut-down version of something more complex. Really Simple Systems is directly addressing the needs of small businesses with a CRM that's quick and easy to use yet has all the sales and marketing functionality needed," said Really Simple Systems CEO John Paterson in a statement. "Our CRM Version 5 offers features and functionality you might expect from a much larger vendor at a price you would not."

CRM Version 5 is a complete re-write that moves the system away from Microsoft to open-source technology.

"We have also put a lot of effort into developing our support tools alongside the CRM," said Really Simple Systems Marketing Manager Helen Armour in a statement. "We have new self-help tools within the product with links directly to our Customer Support Hub. Importantly, the information has been written by our sales and marketing team so it's easy to follow and understand."

A 14-day free trial is available and prices start at $15 per user per month. A free version of the CRM is also available.

