Chirpify Launches Integrated Registration

Chirpify has announced integrated registration that enables brands to embed engagement loyalty opt-in directly into their Web and mobile owned properties.

This allows customers sign up for companies' engagement loyalty programs from their websites or mobile apps. Consumer opt-in is as easy as logging in with their favorite social media platforms.

Companies can install registration by adding a link to their websites or mobile apps.

All of the data collected during registration, as well as ongoing campaign participation and engagement history, is presented inside the Chirpify CRM dashboard. The CRM allows brands to see their member’s social, engagement, and earning history, as well as first-party data that is located in existing client CRM systems. The dashboard also shows non-member data for member acquisition.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com