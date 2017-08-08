Taptica Acquires Tremor Video's Demand-Side Platform

Taptica, providers of a mobile advertising platform, has acquired Tremor Video’s demand-side platform (DSP) for video optimization and attribution, for $50 million. Tremor Video DSP will operate as an independent division of Taptica..

"With this deal, Taptica strategically aligns complementary talent and expertise with Tremor's demand-side platform to create a powerful market force," said Hagai Tal, CEO of Taptica, in a statement. "Tremor Video's positive brand value and awareness in the U.S. will enhance Taptica's solution and market positioning. Additionally, Taptica has found itself perfectly positioned both geographically and culturally to bridge the East and West, and our extensive business relationships in the APAC region and beyond will allow us to grow Tremor Video DSP globally."

Taptica, which has more than 220 million user profiles with more than 100 data points on each, will help accelerate the Tremor Video DSP business through real data differentiation.

Mark Zagorski, CEO, Tremor Video said in a statement, "The business is in great hands with Taptica, and we look forward to working with them in the future."

Taptica has also recently announced the acquisition of Japanese mobile ad company, Adinnovation, which will further expand Taptica's presence in the Asia-Pacific region.