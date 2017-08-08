Wipro Launches Data Discovery Platform

Wipro, an information technology, consulting, and business process services company, launched the Data Discovery Platform, its big data analytics-as-a-service solution on Microsoft Azure. The solution offers prebuilt applications for specific industries, such as banking and financial services, retail, energy, education, and manufacturing.

Wipro's Data Discovery Platform will enable businesses to embark on an analytics journey with value-added services of process simplification and business transformation to bridge the gap between the insights required by business and the information that is available. Wipro Data Discovery Platform is available in an outcome-based pay-per-insight cloud delivery model. The platform leverages Microsoft’s Cortana Intelligence Suite, which includes HDInsight, Stream Analytics, Data Lake Analytics, Machine Learning, and Power BI to build analytical applications. Currently, 14 Wipro Data Discovery Platform applications have been showcased on Microsoft Advanced Analytics Partner Solution Showcase.

Wipro and Microsoft have collaborated on various aspects of the solution, including engineering, solution enhancements, and joint go-to market strategy.

"Together, Microsoft and Wipro have built an industry sector-specific apps ecosystem on the Data Discovery Platform. Today, the platform is a significant enabler of analytics-led digital transformation delivering analytics-as-a-service to organizations. We believe that this is a reflection of the Wipro Data Discovery Platform's maturity and Microsoft's confidence in the prowess of this platform," said Pallab Deb, vice president and global head of analytics at Wipro, in a statement. "Wipro's Data Discovery Platform is a leading example of leveraging the data and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities of Microsoft Azure cloud to build novel domain-specific business applications across industry verticals. By developing prebuilt domain specific apps on the platform, Wipro is able to accelerate time to value while ensuring scalability and performance. Wipro is well-positioned to build effective systems of intelligence for clients with the power of Cortana Intelligence, Power BI, and Azure,” said Joseph Sirosh, corporate vice president of cloud AI platform at Microsoft, in a statement.

