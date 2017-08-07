Invoca Adds Signal AI to Voice Marketing Cloud

Invoca, a call intelligence company, today unveiled Invoca Signal AI, adding machine learning to the Invoca Voice Marketing Cloud. With Signal AI, marketers can uncover insights from phone conversations with customers. Signal AI analyzes the entire context of the conversation in real time and identifies customer intent and behavior, as well as the outcome of the call. This lets marketers analyze offline phone conversations and optimize digital marketing campaigns. The Invoca Voice Marketing Cloud with Signal AI uses machine learning to give companies access to actionable data from the billions of phone conversations that happen with customers each year. Invoca's new offering analyzes conversations in real time and identifies language patterns associated with specific intents and outcomes, such as requesting a quote in insurance, booking an appointment in home services or placing an order in telecommunications. Several customers, including Allstate, Frontier Communications, and 3 Day Blinds,are already using Invoca Signal AI in private beta. "We rely on digital marketing to find and build relationships with our customers, who then book appointments with us over the phone. A majority of our customers come through phone calls, so the importance of call intelligence cannot be overstated," said Dan Williams, chief revenue officer at 3 Day Blinds, in a statement. "With the new Invoca Signal AI we can more quickly identify the outcome of the call: whether a customer booked an in-home visit or inquired about pricing. We can use this information to measure our marketing effectiveness while also building a stronger relationship with each customer with personalized interactions." Signal AI offers pre-trained, out-of-the-box predictive models based on millions of calls from industries including insurance, automotive, lending, telecommunications, home services, and healthcare. More sophisticated marketers can customize Signal AI to understand a wider variety of customer behaviors and outcomes and continuously tune custom Signal AI classifiers. Signal AI delivers insights from calls as they happen and automatically triggers the next action in the marketers' technology stack. The Invoca Voice Marketing Cloud has more than 30 integrations, including bid management solutions and CRM software, so marketers can use actionable data from live conversations to improve marketing spend and the customer experience. Invoca Signal AI is powered by an enterprise cloud architecture and is PCI certified to ensure the security of sensitive customer information exchanged in conversations. "People are using voice to interact with the world around them more than ever, and they're using mobile phones, home devices, and even landlines to call businesses at staggering rates," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca, in a statement. "Customer conversations have been an underused yet valuable data source for marketers as they seek to meet and even predict the subtlest of consumer needs and intents. Brands will differentiate themselves from the competition by leveraging rich insights from conversations to optimize digital marketing investments and improve the customer experience." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/