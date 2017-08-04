Accenture Acquires Marketing and Sales Consultancy Brand Learning

Accenture has acquired marketing and sales capability consultancy Brand Learning to help organizations drive sustained customer led-growth by enhancing their marketing, sales, HR, and leadership capabilities. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Brand Learning has helped more than 160 clients in more than 60 countries across a broad range of industries with their customer strategies and vision, new operating models, process development, content, cultural change, and learning programs. The acquisition strengthens Accenture's ability to drive end-to-end marketing and sales transformation for clients by creating a seamless service spanning marketing and sales strategy, organizational design, and industry-specific consulting. It will also link with the digital design and engagement capabilities of Accenture Interactive. Headquartered in London with regional offices in New York and Singapore, Brand Learning employs approximately 120 people globally. Its advisory team will be combined with Accenture's Customer and Channels management consulting and industry experts. "Accenture's acquisition of Brand Learning, with its impressive track record in building client capabilities in marketing and sales strategy and organization change will further enable us to help clients deliver more integrated customer experiences across the organization to drive and manage that business growth," said Laura Gurski, senior managing director and head of Accenture's Customer & Channels practice for consumer goods and services, retail, travel, life sciences, automotive and industrial industries, in a statement. "Accenture is a leading global force in digital transformation, and it is very exciting that we are coming together and that our talented team will also help contribute to the development of deeper consulting capabilities within Accenture," said Mhairi McEwan, executive president and co-founder of Brand Learning, in a statement. "Being part of Accenture will allow our clients to benefit from a seamless service, building their marketing and sales capabilities to create the outstanding and connected customer experiences needed to drive growth." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/