Zyme Acquires CCI
The acquisition of CCI expands Zyme's channel incentives solution portfolio.
Posted Aug 3, 2017
Zyme, a provider of channel data management (CDM) solutions, has acquired CCI, a partner marketing management company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CCI delivers channel incentive management services, software, and expertise, to help companies drive resale partners to achieve specific goals. CCI currently works with some of the world's most successful technology companies, including Google, Sony, Toshiba, and VMware.

"Our decision to bring CCI under Zyme's umbrella follows our vision to offer customers smart, data-driven applications to help them sell more through the channel while keeping their channel management costs down," said Zyme CEO Chandran Sankaran in a statement.

