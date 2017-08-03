Medallia Adds Admin Suite to Experience Cloud

Medallia has updated the Medallia Experience Cloud with a new feature called Admin Suite that gives companies even greater control over their customer feedback programs. With Admin Suite, companies can now author customer surveys from scratch, modify existing surveys, and create new reports from survey data. "Admin Suite means that companies can author surveys as easily as with their favorite online survey tool while enjoying the robustness of an enterprise-grade application," said Borge Hald, CEO and co-founder of Medallia, in a statement. "Companies can not only create their own surveys and reports, but also integrate the responses from those surveys with all other customer information for a one-stop view of the customer, report the data company-wide rather than in siloes, and rest easy knowing their customer data is protected by enterprise-grade security. Our customers told us they needed an enterprise-grade solution that is agile and flexible enough to make changes quickly. With the introduction of Admin Suite, they have just that—an enterprise-grade solution with consumer app usability." Admin Suite will allow users of Experience Cloud to change their customer experience surveys and reports on their own in real time. For example, with the Sandbox feature, users can run safety and quality checks in a sandbox development environment before deploying live changes. Also, with the Survey Builder and Report Builder features, users can publish surveys and reports in a preview mode to review and test them before pushing live. The following features are available as part of Admin Suite: Exports, allowing users to adjust and access data to secure customer insights;

Sandboxes, allowing users to create staging environments to test configuration changes before they go live;

Self-Service Text Analytics, allowing users to generate new customer insights by modifying topics;

Ask Now, allowing users to conduct tests within existing surveys to gain additional information from customers;

Digital Administration, allowing users to manage web, mobile, and mobile in-app feedback through Medallia Digital; and

User Management, allowing users to add new users and reset passwords. "In a world where the most customer-obsessed companies win, Admin Suite makes it even easier for companies to innovate on behalf of customers," said Hald. "With Admin Suite, companies can modify live customer experience programs at scale, minimize disruptions, and make changes to their businesses as their marketplaces shift."