Altify Releases Summer '17 Platform Update

Altify, a sales transformation software company, today launcheded its Altify Summer '17 Platform release, introducing new internationalization and collaboration capabilities and expanded Relationship Maps functionality to identify the influence of key buying contacts.

"Sales professionals are knowledge workers, and success requires coordinated processes and data-driven expertise," said Anthony Reynolds, CEO of Altify, in a statement. "Altify's Summer '17 release accelerates sales by providing strategic insights in real time and aligning the entire organization on best practices. It also deepens the value for our customers by making our expert methodology more globally accessible."

The Altify Platform Summer '17 Release includes the following:

Relationship Maps, which present prospective buyer profiles in the context of their positions in the corporate hierarchy, strongest relationships, and purchasing authority. Relationship Maps also provide real-time coaching about how to most effectively engage with important buyers.

Collaborative Selling, to align sales and marketing, executives, customer success, legal, and operations as customers move through the sales cycle through shared knowledge and communication.

Internationalization, with support for every Salesforce.com standard language, including both direct translations and regional terminology. The Altify Platform can be programmed so users in each region automatically interact with their local language. Account Plans, Relationship Maps, labels, and more are also customizable.

"We selected Altify to increase our sales velocity and help accelerate our business," said Steven Birdsall, executive vice president and chief revenue officer of Radial, in a statement. "The new Altify Summer '17 release makes it easy for us to customize opportunity management, map key account relationships, and get the whole team involved in selling to and servicing the customer."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com