LogMeIn Acquires Nanorep

LogMeIn has acquired Nanorep, a digital self-service, chatbot, and virtual assistant company, for $45 million.

Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, Nanorep harnesses artificial intelligence and patented natural language processing technologies to create its solutions. Intuit, FedEx, Toys 'R' Us, and Vodafone use Nanorep for key customer service initiatives.

"Artificial intelligence is changing the way we interact with our favorite brands and will play a critical role in the future of customer engagement," said Bill Wagner, CEO of LogMeIn, in a statement. "With Nanorep, we gain proven technology and AI expertise that expands our Bold360 offering, accelerates our customer engagement vision, and provides a natural path for us to leverage these emerging technologies across our entire portfolio. We believe in the ability of technology to unlock the potential of the modern workforce, and with the addition of Nanorep we are going to be able to deliver solutions that will help our customers achieve the next generation of humanized and personalized customer service."

"LogMeIn and Nanorep share a common vision for the future of customer engagement, and that is one predicated on providing personalized, human experiences that can simultaneously boost customer satisfaction while reducing costs," said Eli Campo, CEO of Nanorep, in a statement. "This is not only a natural fit, but an immediate win for our respective customers. By adding our expertise in artificial intelligence to the already-strong customer engagement and support proficiency of LogMeIn, we believe that we will be able to create the tools and solutions that customer support teams will want to have in their arsenal now and in the future."