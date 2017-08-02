Logo
BodyBGTop
noHold Builds Salesforce Connector
noHold builds a connector enabling SICURA QuickStart to integrate with Salesforce
Posted Aug 2, 2017
Page 1

noHold yesterday released a connector that allows its virtual assistant Albert, built using SICURA QuickStart, to be accessible through Salesforce.com.

Albert previously had been integrated with Spark, Facebook Messenger, Amazon& Alexa, and more.

noHold's Salesforce connector enables sales mangers to empower their sales teams with knowledge about products, procedures, company policies, or any content.

Users can add Albert as a tab in the toolbar and interact with Albert directly from within Salesforce.

"The effectiveness of a sales team is directly correlated to its ability to generate revenue from new and existing customers. Providing the team with easy and direct access to Albert's knowledge right from within Salesforce is strategic to obtaining this goal," said Diego Ventura, founder and CEO of noHold, in a statement.

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Related Articles
The noHold integration relies on APIs that link its virtual assistants to any live chat application.
The integration between noHold and ServiceNow brings together virtual assistants and knowledge bases.
noHold has launched an updated version of its platform for creating chatbots.
 
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY