noHold Builds Salesforce Connector

noHold yesterday released a connector that allows its virtual assistant Albert, built using SICURA QuickStart, to be accessible through Salesforce.com.

Albert previously had been integrated with Spark, Facebook Messenger, Amazon& Alexa, and more.

noHold's Salesforce connector enables sales mangers to empower their sales teams with knowledge about products, procedures, company policies, or any content.

Users can add Albert as a tab in the toolbar and interact with Albert directly from within Salesforce.

"The effectiveness of a sales team is directly correlated to its ability to generate revenue from new and existing customers. Providing the team with easy and direct access to Albert's knowledge right from within Salesforce is strategic to obtaining this goal," said Diego Ventura, founder and CEO of noHold, in a statement.

