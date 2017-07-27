X2CRM Releases Enterprise Open-Source CRM Version 6.9

X2Engine, a provider of open-source CRM software, marketing, and cloud services, has released X2CRM version 6.9 of its enterprise CRM software.

"With our latest edition of X2CRM, we empower customers to deploy X2Engine in multiple configurations, including our shared virtual private servers, dedicated private cloud servers on Amazon AWS and Google GCC, and also traditional on-premises installations. Customers are now free to choose the best deployment option for their requirements, said John Roberts, founder and vice president of engineering at X2CRM | X2Engine, in a statement.

X2CRM includes 30 prepackaged marketing automation workflows, packaged email templates, and a new Nearby Contacts map view for the X2Touch mobile application. Other highlights include the following:

X2CRM Enterprise Edition for Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Compute, and on-premises deployments.

X2CRM Enterprise Edition Code Editor forVisual PHP and Javascript. Developers can open X2's Visual Code Editor inside of X2CRM and directly create, modify, debug and deploy code-level modifications without the need to setup an external development environment.

Web Landing Page Creator, a marketing automation designer for creating personalized and targeted website landing pages. It also includes built in visitor tracking, such as location detection. Web Landing Page creator also includes custom HTML, CSS, header and footer code to integrate with existing customer websites.

X2CRM Mobile Android and iOS apps, allowing the full contact action history to be seen on mobile devices.

Nearby Contacts, enabling users to view nearby customer activity in a map view, prompting actionable sales opportunities based on nearby customer interactions.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com