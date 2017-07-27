Falcon.io Unveils Instagram Measurement

Falcon.io, a social media management and customer experience (CX) platform, will release Instagram Measurement reports on July 31 that allow users to grow their businesses and guide social engagement strategies. Users will gain a deeper understanding of clicks, reach, engagement, story consumption, and more.

This functionality is built in close collaboration with Instagram through exclusive early access to the new Measurement APIs, which Instagram publicly announced July 24. Instagram has more than 700 million users, and its Stories feature alone is used daily by more than 250 million people.

Through Falcon.io, scheduling, collaborating on, and measuring performance of posts and Stories on Instagram can be done directly in one centralized platform. Customers can also measure impressions, reach, replies, and exits for each of their Stories. Apart from Stories, Falcon's Instagram Measurement will provide customers deep insights to their followers' locations by country and city, ages, and genders.

