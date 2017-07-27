InsideView Introduces Expert Services for B2B Sales and Marketing

InsideView today launched InsideView Expert Services, a premium data concierge service to help companies navigate the data complexities involved in strategic go-to-market initiatives. The first Expert Service will deliver target market analytics and help companies build a view of their total addressable markets (TAM) using a data visualization console. The analysis enables users to select accounts for their account-based marketing (ABM) initiatives.

As part of the Target Market Analytics Service, InsideView customers will gain access to a data visualization dashboard that displays their sales and marketing data and enables meaningful insights. Customers can interact with their data in real time through the visualization, then export and download targeted lists of accounts. Once they've identified their TAMs, companies can compare against current target lists to fill in the gaps in their current sales and marketing databases. This analysis is helpful for narrowing down and selecting the right accounts for ABM, creating geo-targeted campaigns, planning for events, and sales territory analysis.

"We've always strived to be a strategic partner for our customers, and many companies underestimate the data complexities involved in go-to-market planning and execution," said John Kelly, chief revenue officer at InsideView, in a statement. "Now we have an expert services team dedicated to help guide customers step-by-step through the process of defining their ideal customer profile, identifying their TAM, and making sure the right targets are in their database. Our goal is for InsideView Expert Services to be a trusted partner for customers looking for help with any big, thorny data-driven initiative for marketing or sales."

