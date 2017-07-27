InsideView Introduces Expert Services for B2B Sales and Marketing

The first Expert Services offering will help companies identify and target their total addressable markets.
Posted Jul 27, 2017
Tech Profiler offers B2B marketers the technology intelligence on more than half a million companies.
The updated platform includes a new user interface and deeper integrations with other business applications.
InsideView has embedded Insights right into the Dynamics 365 platform.
The native Sales Cloud offering now cleans, updates, enriches, and standardizes account data.
Microsoft Dynamics CRM and 365 users can get embedded intelligence within their work environments to accelerate sales and improve data quality.