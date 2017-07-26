DialogTech Launches Dashboard Insights

DialogTech, a provider of actionable marketing analytics for phone calls, today launched Dashboard Insights, a reporting tool that lets marketers measure and analyze the impact of phone calls on the customer journey.

Businesses can now access and visualize DialogTech's call analytics data however they choose to gain insights into how phone calls from digital advertising, website interactions, and offline marketing drive appointments, customers, and revenue.

Dashboard Insights reports can also include data from Google Analytics, AdWords, Bing, Facebook, Twitter and other reporting platforms, so marketers can analyze phone call data alongside online activity for powerful, omni-channel insights.

"DialogTech pioneered call analytics by providing marketers with industry-leading data on calls, callers, and conversations and passing that data to the other marketing tools they use to drive growth," said Irv Shapiro, CEO of DialogTech, in a statement. "Now with Dashboard Insights, the reporting within the DialogTech platform is truly world-class and a game changer for businesses that value phone calls."

