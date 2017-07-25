Swrve Launches Premium Analytics

Swrve, a provider of mobile marketing engagement, today launched Premium Analytics, an add-on to the existing Swrve Mobile Engagement Platform.

Swrve's Premium Analytics offers insights, reporting, and analytics around customers' mobile usage. Swrve users can now understand where the business is performing well and where there is room for growth, what their customers want, and what they are likely to do in the future. All this insight is delivered at the single-user level.

Premium Analytics provides full SQL query access for enterprise data science teams. All data is part of the core Swrve export and is completely proprietary for any business using it. Users can run SQL queries, build custom dashboards and share those reports and dashboards throughout their organizations through the Premium Analytics interface. For companies without a data science team, Swrve also offers service support with a dedicated team member. Companies now create custom dashboards and views of user activity by location, device types, dynamic funnels, and more.

"Swrve's top priority is making our customers more efficient, more connected to their customers, and more successful," said Christopher Dean, CEO of Swrve, in a statement. "Providing a clear understanding of their business' mobile performance is a big part of that. Also, unlike many of our competitors, we understand that a one-size-fits-all approach isn't necessarily going to work for many companies. Creating Premium Analytics' customization capabilities is our way of empowering users with a new level of highly specific insight."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com