Paytronix Now Lets C-Store Customers Reward Tjhemselves
Paytronix' latest loyalty solution lets convenience store customers choose their own loyalty rewards.
Posted Jul 25, 2017
Paytronix Systems, a provider of reward program solutions to restaurants and retailers, has launched a Reward Yourself capability in its branded mobile app that lets convenience store program members redeem rewards of their own choosing. With the new mobile feature, companies allow their loyalty customers to browse rewards catalogs and decide for themselves how they want to bank and redeem their program points.

Since most C-stores offer points-based programs that reward members with points for each dollar spent, it's simple to link their branded Paytronix mobile app back to an online catalog. Retailers can also leverage the Reward Yourself structure to partner with CPG vendors on new product promotions.

"Paytronix has been working with restaurants for years on their bankable point programs, and now we are delighted to bring this expertise to C-stores," said Joel Udwin, mobile product manager at Paytronix, in a statement. "A branded Paytronix app with our Reward Yourself capability is a terrific way for C-stores to engage customers in their bankable point programs."

