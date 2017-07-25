Rocket Fuel Enhances Self-Service Platform with Dynamic Creative and Native Solutions

Rocket Fuel, provider of a predictive marketing platform, has launched several self-service offerings, including Dynamic Creative and improved Native capabilities that seamlessly integrate into Dynamic Creative.

As one of the first omnichannel DSPs to offer self-service Dynamic Creative, these combined solutions allow brand marketers to build, customize, and traffic dynamic creative campaigns within the Rocket Fuel DSP.

Rocket Fuel's Dynamic Creative for self-service combines SmartGrid technology, allowing for flexible and automatic ad creation of 36 ad sizes and formats. Powered by Rocket Fuel's artificial intelligence, this technology dynamically selects the layout and products most appropriate for each advertising moment. Companies can then create targeted advertisements tailored in real time based on prospective consumers' internet browsing habits. Combined with Rocket Fuel's Native capabilities, this inventory and reach is extended even further.

"At Rocket Fuel it is important for us to ensure that advertisers can create and manage personalized creative for every device and moment to reach their target audiences effectively. It allows them to connect with consumers in a way that feels more authentic and tailored to the moment," said Randy Wootton, CEO of Rocket Fuel, in a statement. "The ability to run dynamic creative in a self-service context, especially coupled with Native capabilities, is a major differentiator to our DSP."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com