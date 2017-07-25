NewsCred Launches the Content Marketing Maturity Index (CMMI)

NewsCred, a provider of enterprise content marketing, has launched the Content Marketing Maturity Index (CMMI) to help companies assess their content marketing and improve strategy.

Following a brief 14 question assessment, NewsCred now provides marketers with tailored recommendations to enhance their content strategy. Of the beta customers utilizing CMMI, 35 percent have seen an improvement in Content Marketing Maturity within one month.

"We're in the performance era of content marketing, yet there is a disconnect between the increasing maturity of the industry and the goals of marketing teams. Marketers are too often reactive, basing decisions on lagging indicators such as page views," said Shafqat Islam, CEO and co-founder of NewsCred, in a statement. "With NewsCred's insights-driven product roadmap, we're focused on providing marketers with an unbiased view into individual content marketing strategies so brands can use leading indicators to maximize their content marketing efforts."

NewsCred also recently launched Content Marketing Advisory Services (CMAS). Tapping this team of experts, NewsCred identified leading indicators that have the biggest impact to devise this strategic, data-driven approach, which ultimately demonstrates the business impact. A gap analysis using responses from the 14 questions enables NewsCred to identify which areas, including strategy, engagement, and monetization, are strong performers versus those that need improvement.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com