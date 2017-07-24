Aptos Announces TXT Retail Acquisition

Aptos, a solution provider that aims to empower retailers to deliver personalized experiences to customers, today announced that it will acquire end-to-end merchandise life cycle management solutions provider TXT Retail in a deal expected to close in September 2017. Together, the two companies aim to empower retailers to be more competitive via omnichannel transformation and a focus on building customer loyalty.

Aptos, which serves verticals such as apparel, furniture, and sporting goods, offers analytics, CRM, and digital commerce solutions, among others. Its analytics solution compiles and analyzes data from across the enterprise including merchandising, the supply chain, store operations, e-commerce, CRM, and promotions, with the goal of providing deeper insights and a single view of the enterprise. The CRM solution aims to provide a 360-degree view of the customer, and includes segmentation, loyalty, and campaign management tools. And its digital commerce solution enables users to engage with customers via channels such as websites, mobile devices, call centers, and Facebook from a single platform; it includes an online store equipped with responsive design that optimizes sites and customers’ experiences on a range of devices.

TXT Retail, which counts brands such as Adidas, Louis Vuitton, and Urban Outfitters among its customers, aims to support the entire merchandising team, including buyers, planners, retail operations, product managers, sourcing, supply chain, and finance. Its solution features a unified database that, according to the vendor’s website, "informs and manages the end-to-end merchandising process."

The acquisition will bring together these capabilities with Aptos's merchandising and enterprise order management solutions. The merchandising solution aims to optimize inventory and enable retailers to align that inventory with their customers and changing market conditions by enabling inventory management across all channels and points of sale. The enterprise order management solution provides a centralized commerce hub for both B2B and B2C companies, providing them with a single place to manage orders throughout their life cycle from various touch points.

Noel Goggin, CEO and culture leader at Aptos, said in a statement that retailers' omnichannel strategies will profit from the partnership:

"Aptos's planned acquisition of TXT Retail offers retailers a unique enabler in aligning omnichannel strategy with execution, fast-tracking the merchandise life cycle, optimizing assortments, and ensuring consumer demand is met. We are thrilled at the prospect of welcoming TXT Retail's customers and retail specialist colleagues to Aptos's growing, global family."

Simone Pozzi, CEO at TXT Retail, said in a statement that the alliance will help retailers explore new ways to engage customers:

"To succeed in today's demanding retail environment, you must fully understand your customers and profitably align your offerings with their preferences in every channel. The combination of Aptos's customer engagement prowess with TXT Retail's integrated, end-to-end merchandise life cycle management solution will allow retailers to pursue the business transformations that are critical to their success while engaging customers differently, no matter when, where, or how they shop."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com