TechTarget Announces New Marketing Integrations

Marketing and sales services company TechTarget has integrated its IT Deal Alert Priority Engine purchase intent insight platform with Oracle's Eloqua, Salesforce.com's Pardot, Hubspot and Integrate, in addition to existing integrations with Salesforce.com and Marketo. These API-based integrations ensure enterprise technology marketing and sales teams can inject ranked, in-market accounts and named prospects from Priority Engine directly into their workflows. "Our customers are increasingly challenged by the complexity of their marketing and analytics stacks," said Andrew Briney, senior vice president of products at TechTarget, in a statement. "By integrating with the leading CRM and MAP systems on the market, Priority Engine fuels customer workflows with the industry's leading purchase intent data, best accounts, and most active prospects. Customers benefit immediately with better fuel for their existing stack that accelerates their path to pipeline and ROI." Priority Engine provides high-quality purchase intent insight that will help marketing and sales teams do the following: Fuel existing efforts with active prospects and accounts aligned directly to the Target Profiles they create within Priority Engine;

Manage multiple target account and active prospect profiles and personae for more productive segmentation, nurturing, and demand orchestration;

Support expanded multitiered account-based marketing initiatives; and

Enable streamlined active prospect distribution to different stakeholders within the sales organization or channel partners customized by each sales rep's territory of prioritized active accounts. Insights available within the Priority Engine platform are fueled by the depth of content across TechTarget's network of more than 140 enterprise technology-specific websites and an audience of 200 million annual visitors, 96 percent of whom come from organic inbound research across 10,000 unique IT topics.